City centre visitors had a scream during the Halloween period as part of the city’s Halloween Spooktacular events.

Organised by Chester’s Business Improvement District CH1ChesterBID, the free family festival saw visitors taking part in a range of activities including a citywide Trick or Treat Trail and a Halloween character takeover.

Created to animate the city centre during the celebrations, the activities took place throughout the city’s shopping area on Saturday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 31.

Marketing manager at CH1ChesterBID Judy Tagell said: “It was fantastic to see the city filled with children and their families joining in with our activities and really getting into the Halloween spirit. Walking through the city was certainly a spooky experience, with not only our characters dressed up, but plenty of children dressed to impress too.

“The citywide Trick or Treat Trail was a huge success with businesses seeing an influx of children visiting their shops with Trick or Treat maps. Visitors were also able to meet some of their favourite Halloween characters and pose for pictures with their best scary faces!”

Store manager at Weasel and the Bug Katie Jones said: “It’s been so much fun to be involved in CH1ChesterBID’s Halloween activities again this year and the Trick or Treat Trail has been a huge success! The trail created fantastic exposure for us and we saw so many families come into the shop to have a look around while the children picked up their sweets!”

This Halloween, families were also encouraged to visit Chester’s Talking Walls and listen to the ghostly stories of the city’s fascinating past.

Twenty-six city centre buildings have been included in the Talking Walls project where visitors can simply scan the green heritage style plaques in the buildings with their smartphone to hear the spooky stories in full.

Other Halloween activities included; a wizard school at St Mary’s Creative Space, a Halloween workshop at Build-a-Bear and spooky poetry, Halloween hats and mask making and Halloween movie screenings at the Grosvenor Museum.

For more information about events in the city, visit www.experiencechester.co.uk/events .