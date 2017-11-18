Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Port Arcades Shopping Centre is linking up with Chester’s Dee 106.3 radio station again this year to offer young shoppers to the centre a chance to receive a Christmas Eve phone call from Santa.

Some lucky children who post a letter to Santa in the Port Arcades special Santa post box will receive a phone call from Santa on Christmas Eve which will be broadcast live on Dee from 7am during the breakfast show.

To register your child for a chance to receive a call from Santa pop into the Port Arcades Shopping Centre and leave a letter in Santa’s post box which is located near to Costa Coffee and Boots.

Children can write their own letter or collect a template letter from next to the post box.

Remember when completing letters, the child’s name, age and most importantly phone number need to be provided.

Michelle Pickstock from the Port Arcades Shopping Centre said: “A phone call from Santa is a wonderful way to continue the magic of Christmas for children.”

More details on this and the Port Arcades Shopping Centre’s Christmas entertainment can be found at www.facebook.com/portarcades .