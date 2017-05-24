Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fantastic family fun day is planned at the Helsby Community Sports Club on Saturday, June 3.

The club has teamed up with Scouts from the Mersey Weaver District to jointly organise the day.

The Scouts are fundraising to participate in the trip of a life time to Bodo in the Arctic circle.

Helsby Community Sports Club has developed a reputation for organising great family events, including fun days, Sport Relief runs, and the annual musical firework display, but this event looks set to be the biggest so far.

A wide range of attractions will be on offer, including a family fun fair, climbing wall, dog show, birds of prey display, segway rides, face painting, traditional side show stalls, live music, interactive storytelling, a soft play area for the under sevens, sports taster sessions and a wide range of food and drink.

Entry is just £1 per person on the gate.

Michelle Pickstock, one of the event organisers, said: “Every day more attractions are being added.

“There really is something for every one of every age. It is a great opportunity to bring many community groups together to showcase both the sports club and scouting.”

Exciting times lay ahead for both the Scouts and the club.

The 26 Scouts who are due to leave for Norway on June 30 are within touching distance of their £35,000 fundraising target, whilst for the club their dream of a new clubhouse and facilities on the Mere’s Edge site looks ever closer to becoming a reality.

Limited stalls are still available, anyone interested should contact Michelle on 07856 177571.