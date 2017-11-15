Drama students from The Hammond School in Chester visited the Miniature Railway in Chester’s Grosvenor Park to promote their forthcoming production of the iconic and much-loved children’s classic The Railway Children.
The Railway Children will be performed in The Hammond Theatre on Mannings Lane on Thursday, November 30 at 7pm, Friday, December 1 at 1.30pm and 7pm, and Saturday, December 2 at 1.30pm.
Tickets are priced at £17. Concession tickets are available for senior citizens and children aged under 16, and are priced at £12 each. Tickets for the Thursday 7pm performance can be purchased at a discounted price of £10.
Officially recognised groups (such as schools, care homes, brownies and W.I.) can book for any of the performances (a minimum of ten seats) at the discounted price of £10 per ticket.
Book online at www.thehammondschool.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01244 305362.