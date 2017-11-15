Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drama students from The Hammond School in Chester visited the Miniature Railway in Chester’s Grosvenor Park to promote their forthcoming production of the iconic and much-loved children’s classic The Railway Children.

The Railway Children will be performed in The Hammond Theatre on Mannings Lane on Thursday, November 30 at 7pm, Friday, December 1 at 1.30pm and 7pm, and Saturday, December 2 at 1.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £17. Concession tickets are available for senior citizens and children aged under 16, and are priced at £12 each. Tickets for the Thursday 7pm performance can be purchased at a discounted price of £10.

Officially recognised groups (such as schools, care homes, brownies and W.I.) can book for any of the performances (a minimum of ten seats) at the discounted price of £10 per ticket.

Book online at www.thehammondschool.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01244 305362.