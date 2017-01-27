Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you fancy letting the train take the strain this half term, have you got your Friends and Family Railcard in your wallet?

If not, and you order one between Friday, February 3 to Monday, February 20, National Rail is offering 20% off.

To apply for your card visit the official website and enter the code FEB17 when prompted.

We have had a look at some of the places you could visit across the UK, using your Family and Friends Railcard, and how much you could save.

Further savings can be made if you choose an advance ticket, which is only valid on certain trains.

Have a kick around

Visit the National Football Museum in Manchester and celebrate football’s greats (there’s also free admission). This museum has plenty to do, including the chance to take part in a Match of the Day commentary challenge, lift a (virtual) cup, test your ball-stopping skills and explore the football walk of fame.

Travel: Off-Peak Return tickets from Chester to Manchester (Oxford Road), for a family of four with a Family and Friends Railcard – £21.40

Usually: £36

Total Railcard saving: £14.60

Dig York

(Photo: Dig York)

Experience the excitement of making a hands-on archaeological discovery. Kids become trainee diggers for the day and discover artefacts from 2000 years of York’s history. There's four indoor excavation pits filled with replica Roman, Viking, medieval and Victorian finds.

Travel: Off-Peak Return tickets from Chester to York, for a family of four with a Family and Friends Railcard – £97.10.

Usually: £171.30

Total Railcard Saving: £74.20

Explore Edinburgh’s treasure trail

Explore Edinburgh on a self-guided treasure hunt in the heart of the historic capital city of Scotland. The 1.75 mile trail is a great family day out with something for everyone from spotting clues and solving tricky puzzles to learning more about the history of the city.

Travel: Off-Peak Return tickets from Chester to Edinburgh, for a family of four with a Family and Friends Railcard – £171.30

Usually: £309.90

Total Railcard Saving: £134.20

Underwater wonders

(Photo: David Parry/PA Wire)



Become an underwater explorer and see all the wonders of the ocean at the Sea Life London Aquarium. Rare green turtles can be seen swimming above your head as you walk through the Ocean Tunnel. If you're feeling brave the Shark Walk allows visitors to walk across glass above seven different species of sharks.

Travel: Off-Peak Return tickets from Chester to London (Euston), for a family of four with a Family and Friends Railcard – £142.70

Usually: £261.70

Total Railcard Saving: £119.00

What is your favourite place to visit using your Family and Friends Railcard? Let us know in the comments below: