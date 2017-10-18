Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FREEDOME trampoline park, situated next to Cheshire Oaks outlet village in Ellesmere Port, is celebrating its first birthday. Welcoming tens of thousands of visitors through its doors since opening in October 2016, FREEDOME has become the go to place for all ages.

In celebration of this milestone, FREEDOME is hosting an all-day ‘Glow Party’ on Saturday, October 28. From 9am until 9pm, the lights in FREEDOME will go out and the UV lights, house music and face paint will go on. As part of the celebration, FreeGuards will demo the latest flips and tricks, emergency services will be going head to head in dodgeball matches to raise money for charity and DJs will be playing sets throughout the day. FREEDOME is also setting up shop with an old school sweet cart and UV face paint area, with all profits made going to charity.

Visitors are being encouraged to dress to impress as FREEDOME will be offering discounts to those who come in the best neon costumes and will also be holding a Golden Ticket Giveaway with prizes ranging from a free jump pass to having sole use of the park for two hours.

Managing director of FREEDOME Peter Brown said: “We’re extremely excited to be celebrating the first birthday of our Ellesmere Port park. We thought the response we received when we announced that FREEDOME would be launching a park in the UK back in 2016 was incredible, but nothing compares to the response we have received over the past 12 months.

“With trampoline park openings increasing by 3000% since 2014, we pride ourselves on our commitment to safety, remaining one of the safest parks in the UK and Europe, investing millions in the safest equipment in the world, to intensive staff training and specially designed sites.”

Offering a trampolining experience you can trust, FREEDOME has featured on the television screens of homes all across the country, speaking to the likes of Good Morning Britain and filming a series of features for CBBC’s Newsround on staying safe at trampoline parks. Peter Brown, who was also founding member of the UK subcommittee of the International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) and the first chair of the group has also been interviewed as a ‘voice of the industry’ on Jeremy Vine’s BBC Radio 2 show and Adrian Charles’ Radio 5 Live show.

One year on and things are more exciting than ever for FREEDOME as they look to expand and roll out more parks throughout the UK and Europe, through their various franchise opportunities.