A free smartphone app dubbed ‘Tinder for mums’ aims to help new mothers in Chester battle postpartum loneliness by connecting them with like-minded people.

Mush has already been downloaded by 150,000 mums across the country and since its launch in 2016, it has created thousands of new friendships as well as forming a support network for new mums.

Laura Lord from Ellesmere Port is one such mum and wants to make it her mission to bring parents and expectant parents together using the Mush app, starting with Chester’s first ever ‘Mush Up’ event at Storyhouse next month.

The free event, held in the den of Storyhouse on Friday September 8 from 12-2pm, will include messy play activities, a prize draw and a ‘Mini Magoos’ sensory play, as well as the chance for mums to meet and socialise.

Laura, who recently moved back to Ellesmere Port after living in Newcastle for seven years, said: “Ideally I’d want to reach as many mums in the Cheshire West and Chester area, in whatever stage of their parenting journey, as possible and let them know we are here.

“When women sign up to Mush they state where they live, the ages of their children and their interests and the app then enables them to connect with others in their area - similar to modern dating apps.”

She explained: “It gives mums the chance to make real life connections and offers a local chat hub where mums can find out what’s going on in their area, ask for advice and arrange group meets.”

'It's a life saver for new mums'

“Mush is almost similar to Tinder in that it matches mums by location, age of your kids and interests that you select in your profile such as park and outdoors, cake and softplay.

“It helps you to find other mums to meet up with and get out and about with the kids which is a life saver, especially when you are feeling quite isolated during maternity leave and your usual social group are working.

Laura added: “I returned to the area with two kids and have had to re-establish myself as a mum and find new friends and places to go. Thankfully I’m quite a confident and sociable person so I don't mind chatting to strangers but the app really comes into its own when someone is shy.

“It allows you to build a rapport with someone over an instant chat and messenger part of the app, or even join a Mush Up. The app really does change lives,” she added.