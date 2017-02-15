Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Gladiators are offering children the chance to try the sport of rugby league for free with a month’s trial.

With the new Super League season now underway, the Gladiators are seeking new players for their U7s (Year 1 & 2), U8s (Year 3), U9s (Year 4), U10s (Year 5) & U11s (Year 6) teams, who play against clubs from across the region in the North West Counties Rugby League Association.

New starters are able to take advantage of a free four week trial, allowing them to take part in training and attend games (only registered players can play) to experience rugby league before deciding whether to become a Gladiator with no pressure to continue beyond the trial.

Club development officer Paul Foster said: “We have had a couple of fantastic seasons with our Mini Gladiators and this season we will be running five teams for the first time.

“We’re keen to give as many children as possible the opportunity to play rugby league but appreciate taking up a new sport is an unknown and the free four week trial means parents don’t have to worry about stumping up registration fees with the risk children might not want to continue after a few weeks.

“There’s no strings attached whatsoever and we take pride in being a friendly, inclusive club that welcomes children of all abilities and levels. No previous rugby league experience is needed and all training sessions are led by fully-qualified coaches.

“If youngsters are looking for a new sport, enjoy rugby sessions at school or currently play rugby union and are keen to keep playing through the summer then we’d love to hear from parents.”

The Gladiators, who were formed in 2008, are based at The Cheshire County Sports Club in Upton.

Training is held on Sunday mornings from 10am and Thursday evenings from 5.45pm with matches taking place on Sundays from March.

For more details contact 07512 355396 or email info@chestergladiators.com.