Mother's Day is fast approaching and what better way to treat mum than with an indulgent afternoon tea in Chester.

The ultimate British delight, there are plenty of options to tuck into traditional finger food and to wash it all down with a cup of tea in our area.

And to celebrate your mum or the mother figure in your life, there will be afternoon tea menus created in honour of Mother's Day.

Here is a selection of what is available in the Chester area.

The Chester Grosvenor

(Photo: Infinite 3d Ltd 2010)

Spoil mum with an indulgent afternoon tea at our city's most luxurious five star hotel for a most memorable Mother's Day.

Enjoy sweet creations made by award-winning chefs served alongside a selection of finger sandwiches, fruit and plain scones with clotted cream and strawberry preserve.

Freshly brewed tea or coffee will wash everything down a treat.

£32 per person.

Advance booking is highly recommended.

To make an enquiry, click here.

Oddfellows

If you fancy spoiling mum in an 'odd' way, why not take her to this charming, character-filled boutique hotel based on Lower Bridge Street?

Enjoy afternoon tea in the Grown Up Lounge where you can sip on Mumm champagne, devour cakes by the fire and nibble on finger sandwiches on the terrace.

£25 per person.

Call 01244 345454 or click here to book.

Edgar House

Voted the best small hotel in the world in the 2016 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards and the most romantic hotel in Europe in the 2017

TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards, this small luxury hotel in the heart of the city is certainly something for Chester to boast about.

With that being said, a limited edition afternoon tea will be dedicated to specials mums on the week starting Saturday, March 18 - Saturday, March 25.

Christopher's Proper Afternoon Tea includes a flute of pink prosecco, homemade scones with limited edition homemade raspberry and rose jam,

and a wonderful selection of sandwiches, homemade cakes and treats.

£25 per person.

And to top it off, £2 for every afternoon tea will be donated to Clatterbridge cancer charity.

Grosvenor Pulford Hotel

Enjoy an afternoon tea with a difference at this picturesque venue with an afternoon filled with sparkle and swing.

There will be prosecco, live musical entertainment from the King of Swing Andy Bayley and a delicious selection of sandwiches, scones and sweet treats.

£24.50 per person and £9.95 for children aged 10 years and under (includes a soft drink).

3.30pm arrival.

Chester Boat

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

Treat mum to the first much-loved vintage afternoon tea cruise of 2017 this Mother's Day.

Enjoy homemade scones with jam and cream, an assortment of teas and an array of homemade cakes as well as a glass of prosecco on arrival (and a glass of squash for the kids).

The two hour cruise aboard the Lady Diana will sail through the Duke of Westminster's estate.

The bar will be open throughout the cruise.

Each mum in the party will receive a box of chocolates.

Sailing at 12pm and 3pm.

£25 via online bookings and £27.50 if booked via the office or over the phone.

£12.50 for children via online bookings and £13.50 if booked via the office or over the phone.