As the first batch of tickets go on sale for CarFest 2018 , Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans has announced the first music acts confirmed for the event.

Eighties icons Bananarama will appear alongside The Feeling, Status Quo, Peter Kay, The Proclaimers and Madness.

For the foodie fans, Joe Wicks, Nadiya Hussain, Candice Brown and Atul Kochhard will join festival favourite Tom Kerridge in the CarFest Kitchen.

Car fanatics will be able to get their fix with a car bungee that has never been attempted before in the UK, whilst Car-Topia will transport you in to the future of cars. The Car Paddock is back, celebrating the very best convertibles, coupes, grand tourers, saloons, shooting breaks and sports cars. Take a trip to Oktoberfest that will transport you to an authentic German Village featuring a wonderful display of the best German cars themed among a Bavarian beer hall with traditional food, music and entertainment.

CarFest North will once again take place in the rolling landscapes of the Bolesworth Estate near Tattenhall from July 27-29. The unmissable family festival is set to be bigger and better than ever for 2018.

Take a look at our pictures from last year's CarFest North:

In the last six years the two annual events have raised an incredible £10.5 million for BBC Children in Need, whilst entertaining more than 600,000 festival-goers of all ages with its unique and wonderfully eclectic mix of music, cars, food and fun, and 2018 promises to be the best year yet.

Last year’s tickets sold out in a record time.

Tickets can be booked at www.carfest.org .