One of the most popular annual events in Chester is about to return for another year - the Pat Collins Funfair.
The fair will arrive at the Little Roodee Car Park on Thursday, May 4 and will be open from 4pm until 10pm on weekdays.
On Saturday, May 6 and Saturday, May 13 it’s open from noon until 10pm and from noon-8pm on Sunday, May 7.
This year there is an unlimited ride wrist band offer available for the Thursday dates (May 4 and 11) from 4pm-7pm or 7pm-10pm.
If you are under 1.2 metres in height, the wristbands are available at £6.99.
If you are over 1.2 metres in height, the wristbands are available at £12.99.
The Chester Races season begins on Wednesday, May 10 for three days so parking may be more difficult on these days.