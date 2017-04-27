Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the most popular annual events in Chester is about to return for another year - the Pat Collins Funfair.

The fair will arrive at the Little Roodee Car Park on Thursday, May 4 and will be open from 4pm until 10pm on weekdays.

On Saturday, May 6 and Saturday, May 13 it’s open from noon until 10pm and from noon-8pm on Sunday, May 7.

This year there is an unlimited ride wrist band offer available for the Thursday dates (May 4 and 11) from 4pm-7pm or 7pm-10pm.

If you are under 1.2 metres in height, the wristbands are available at £6.99.

If you are over 1.2 metres in height, the wristbands are available at £12.99.

The Chester Races season begins on Wednesday, May 10 for three days so parking may be more difficult on these days.