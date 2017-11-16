Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The installation of an amazing array of twinkly lights and sparkling Christmas tree heralds the start of the Christmas period at the Port Arcades Shopping Centre.

This year shoppers are being offered the opportunity to decorate a large bauble to be placed on the centre’s Christmas tree. Baubles will be provided free of charge to shoppers from participating retailers, and once decorated they will need to be returned back to the same retailer by December 7. The decorated baubles will be individually named and numbered with each store name on a tag so that once they are hung on the Christmas tree people can see who has designed the baubles and the retailers who supported them.

Michelle Pickstock from the Port Arcades said: “The tree in the centre is always the focal point of Christmas here, so we wanted our shoppers to play a part in its decoration this year. We can’t wait to see what creative ideas our shoppers come up with for baubles.”

Baubles can be collected from Costa Coffee, The National Milk Bar, Brighthouse, McColls, Super Cuts, One to One Midwives, Warren James and Rectella.

This weekend will see the start of the centre’s festive free family entertainment, which will run each Saturday and Sunday until Christmas Eve.

A gingerbread decorating workshop is back by popular demand on

Saturday (November 18). Families can decorate an edible treat, and be entertained by the lovable gingerbread walkabout character who will take to the mall between 10.30am and 3.00pm.

Sunday (November 19) will see the return the of Dee Signing Choir, while younger shoppers can make their own reindeer food ready for a special visitor in December.

Shoppers will also be treated to a free bag for life, containing a selection of children’s Christmas themed gifts, including a festive story book, hat and colouring book.