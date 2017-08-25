Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port foodie fans will be able to get stuck in to a host of delicious dishes this August Bank Holiday at Coliseum Shopping Park’s Foodie Weekender event.

The three-day event dedicated to family fun is taking place from Saturday, August 26 until Monday, August 28.

Over the course of the culinary festivities, shoppers will be able to indulge in a variety of cuisine at a selection of food stalls, as well as free activities and entertainment for little ones to enjoy at the specially erected tipi by All About ME marquees and events.

There’s even an ‘instacam van’ for those feeling brave enough to delve in to the box of props and put on their best performance for the camera.

Events coordinator at The Entertainer Craig Lowe said: “We are very excited to welcome the Foodie Weekender to Coliseum Shopping Park. It will bring a real festival element to the current retail offering, as well as providing a great attraction for our shoppers to come and enjoy.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming children and families in store to try products and enjoy the August Bank Holiday fun.”

Throughout the weekend visitors can choose from sizzling sausages from the Gourmet Sausage Box, the best of British BBQ-ing from Smohk and Mischief, experience the perfect stone-baked pizza at the Amore Pizza stall, washed down by a cup of steaming hot coffee at Banger and Bean.

To cater for the sweeter tooth there will be the Hyacinth Vintage Ice Cream van, serving up luxury flavoured ice cream or Mr Whippy for the younger customers. Adding an element of theatre to the event, there will be chefs on stilts making their way round meeting and greeting the people of Ellesmere Port.

Owner of Hyacinth Vintage Ice Cream Van Angela Atkinson said: “This is our first visit to Coliseum Shopping Park, and we are very much looking forward to being part of the long weekend fun.

“The Foodie Weekender is offering a fantastic variety of attractions, with an excellent selection of top food and beverage stalls all of which showcase the best in culinary expertise, the area has to offer.

“Customers will be able to enjoy our huge range of different flavours of ice-cream, so do come along and try them out - our favourite is salted caramel.”

The event will be running from 10-5pm each day.

For more information on all that’s going on at Foodie Weekender please go to www.coliseumshopping park.com.