The first ever Ellesmere Port family theatre festival is set to hit the town at half term.

The crew at Action Transport Theatre (ATT) in Whitby Hall say they already have the perfect October half term week planned out.

From Tuesday, October 31 to Friday, November 3 the Whitby Park based outfit is bringing three top class shows to great venues across the town.

On offer will be world-class theatre, music and poetry plus free arts and crafts activities before and after each show.

The run opens with Fairytales Gone Bad on Tuesday, October 31 at 11am and 2pm in Ellesmere Port Library, billed as ‘two extra special Halloween treats from award-winning performance poet Joseph Coelho’.

Joseph will be revealing the grim, grisly and very funny stories behind people’s favourite fairy tales.

They will be able to discover the gruesome tale of zombie Cinderella and her vampire prince in Zombie-Rella and Blood Red Hood at 11am with more tales with a twist in Grannylocks and the Monstrous Duckling at 2pm.

Catapluf’s Musical Journey will be on at the Civic Hall on Thursday, November 2 at 11am and 2pm.

The large-scale spectacle follows Catapluf as he discovers music in everything from pans and water to drums and even the human body.

ATT says children and their grown-ups will be swept up in the ‘imaginative, musical story’ learning all about the different instruments and musical styles of the world.

The season rounds off with Happily Ever After on Friday, November 3 in Whitby Hall also at 11am and 2pm.

ATT explained: “The queen is impatient. Her lazy son will never be king until he grows up, gets married and starts acting like one.

“She invited hundreds of princesses from across the land but he isn’t impressed by any of them. Then one day a princess arrives accompanied by her brother.”

The ‘delightful, wordless fairy tale with a twist’ was created by Action Transport Theatre in partnership with The Proud Trust.

The shows are part of the Big Imaginations Festival taking place in the north west. Further details and tickets are on ATT’s website.