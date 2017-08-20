Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you are already looking forward to Christmas, a Cheshire National Trust property has just announced details of a festive treat you won’t want to miss.

Dunham Massey at Altrincham will, for the first time, be transformed into a winter wonderland this Christmas with a magical after-dark illuminated trail.

The new Christmas light trail will be created by leading events producers Raymond Gubbay, in partnership with the National Trust, from December 1–24.

The trees and formal gardens of Dunham Massey will be playfully lit as the one mile sparkling path winds its way through the historic woodland.

This new experience is inspired by the landscape itself. Greeted by the sights and sounds of Christmas, visitors will wander beneath tree canopies illuminated in seasonal shards of light and among larger-than-life snowflakes and baubles, transforming Dunham Massey into a winter wonderland!

Father Christmas sees you on your way through twinkling tunnels and a swaying lawn of colour reflected in the water. In the distance, glimpse the flickering plumes of the scented fire garden.

As you duck between sparkling hedgerows, discover the singing trees rising high into the night sky and venture on into pealight heaven, a canopy of more than 100,000 fairy lights. Pause at the festive finale as brightly coloured water jets dance in time to much-loved Christmas classics.

Complete your stroll under the stars with spiced cider, mulled wine or hot chocolate while the aroma of roasting chestnuts fills the air. Gather to toast your own marshmallows at one of the fire pits, ride the vintage carousel in the courtyard and enjoy other traditional fare before finishing your Christmas shopping in Dunham Massey’s shop.

The trail is specially designed to appeal for visitors of all ages to enjoy.