The Friends of the Countess of Chester Country Park were delighted their second Picnic in the Park was another successful day with even the weather on their side.

The joint event was organised with the conservation volunteers who manage the park and the Land Trust who own it.

However it couldn’t have happened without the many organisations that brought their fascinating and engaging stalls along - not forgetting the delicious ice cream from the 1980 Hyacinth ice cream van.

Most of all, though, the thing that really made the day was the number of people who went along to support it and have fun. Young and old had a wonderful time and learned such things as how to make music using old plastic containers and how to recycle them correctly afterwards.

Cheshire West and Chester Cllr Jill Houlbrook, who supported the event, said: “A brilliant day, so many people enjoying the sun and fun.”

(Image: Andy Scargill)

The weekend actually began on Friday evening when the new park ranger hut was officially opened by a previous TCV officer Sue Loughran, affectionately known as Lady Preston Montford after the field study centre where she now works.

A big thanks also to Tony Parker of Liverpool Museum for leading the bat walk and showing people how to set the small mammal traps on Friday evening - and for being back so early on Saturday morning to release the singular shrew.