City goes wild as Chester Zoo brings PLAY! attraction to the city centre

Chester city centre was transformed into a giant children’s play area over the weekend as Chester Zoo brought its popular PLAY! attraction to the city.

From face painters and giant board games to story-telling and animal discovery trails, almost 20 free activities were enjoyed by visitors across the city centre.

Marketing manager at CH1ChesterBID Judy Tagell said: “It was fantastic to see so many families having fun in the city centre this weekend.

“The volunteers and staff from Chester Zoo ensured that visitors were having a great time and our face painters at the Town Hall worked non-stop to paint 288 faces in one day!

“It all made for a brilliant atmosphere and it’s been great to be able to work with our partners across the city centre to pull together such a memorable weekend of family fun.”

CH1ChesterBID, Chester’s Business Improvement District (BID) company, worked with Chester Zoo on the weekend event in partnership with Chester Cathedral, Chester Castle, Grosvenor Museum, Grosvenor Shopping Centre, St John the Baptist Church, Storyhouse and St Peter’s Church.