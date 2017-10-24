Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s Five Villages will hold a family friendly free bonfire night event at the Village Hall in Backford at 7pm on Friday, November 3.

Designed to be a fun, cost-effective family night out, a hot dog and sparkler will be just £1.50. Everyone can also enjoy the hall’s new monthly pop-up pub. For more information, contact Judy Morgan on 01244 851678.

This event has been organised by the village hall committee that serves the five villages of Mollington, Backford, Chorlton, Caughall and Lea-by-Backford.

Mollington resident and organiser Martin Bentley said: “This is a wonderful traditional bonfire night. There will be a big fire, good food, lots of laughter and sparklers. It is a fantastic time of year for coming together and enjoying being part of this relaxed and happy community event. We warmly welcome everyone.”

There is free parking outside the village hall, which is located on Station Road, Backford (CH1 6NT) near Mollington (just off the A41).

The village hall committee recently announced it had passed the first stage in its bid to win £500,000 of funding from the Big Lottery.

The Five Villages want to extend the hall to provide even more amenities for the local area. Earlier this month, the venue held its first, successful apple pressing afternoon, which will now become an annual event.