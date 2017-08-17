Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children from across the region have been enjoying musical theatre workshops at the Forum Studio Theatre in Chester.

Throughout August children from the age of five up to 15 have enjoyed the week-long workshops that are run by Theatretrain at the city centre venue.

With classes in dancing, acting and singing, the week culminates in a production for family and friends in the studio theatre. Each week uses different themes which have included Grease, Annie and Hairspray. There’s still time to register for the final workshop of the season that will be a Mamma Mia themed week starting on Monday, August 21.

There are also shorter introductory workshops for younger children aged three to five but they too have the opportunity to join in the end of week performance.

Artistic director Steve Davies said: “It’s a great introduction to performing and it’s great to watch their confidence grow and see them making new friends as the week progresses.”

The website www.ChesterSummerschool.co.uk has full information about the workshops or you can contact Steve on 01978 311446