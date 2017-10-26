Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bookings are still being taken for the half-term Chester FC Soccer Schools taking place next week.

There are four days of coaching for football mad boys and girls split between the Cheshire County Sports Club in Upton and Blacon High School.

Chester FC Soccer Schools still cost only £10 per day and run from 10am until 4pm with an optional 9am early drop-off available for £2.50 to make life even easier for parents. Online booking is available through Eventbrite (additional booking fee applies) at community.chesterfc.com/book-online.

Chief executive of Chester FC Community Trust Jim Green said: “We had a brilliant summer with our Chester FC Soccer Schools and we’ve got lots more fun planned for this half-term.

“To ensure the best possible experience for youngsters, the courses will be taking place on the new 3G pitches at both venues.”

Each day features coaching drills, games and tournaments with FA qualified coaches from Chester FC Community Trust. All participants will receive a certificate and there will be opportunities to meet Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot and his squad.

Children will need a packed lunch, snacks, lots of drinks as well as suitable footwear, shin pads and appropriate clothing.

To book or for more information, contact Chester FC Community Trust on 07512 355396 or email community@chesterfc.com. Online bookings can be made at community.chesterfc.com/book-online.