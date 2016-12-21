Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular attraction in Tattenhall has launched a sale on VIP Play Passes to help save people money next year.

The Ice Cream Farm is giving customers the chance to save on the array of kids’ activities available at Cheshire’s tastiest tourist attraction.

The VIP Play Passes, a combination of loyalty and gift card, will be half price until January 12 and provide discounted plays on the activities at The Ice Cream Farm.

Director Jonathan Fell said: “We had huge success with the VIP sale last year but this year we wanted to treat our customers to an early Christmas gift with some huge savings before the big day. The Play Passes are already great value for money and offer huge savings on all of our paid-for play activities, but this sale means you can stock up on the Play Passes for both Christmas gifts and birthday gifts for 2017.”

The Play Passes, which were introduced in July 2015, have no expiry date and can be used between multiple children.

Activities at The Ice Cream Farm include Europe’s largest indoor sand and water play, Honeycomb Canyon, Strawberry Falls, a spectacular sensory adventure golf experience and the magical snow-emitting Ice Cream Tree.

The VIP Play Passes can be purchased at The Ice Cream Farm: http://www.theicecreamfarm.co.uk/savings/