Middlewich FAB Festival has announced the release of the free FAB Festival app.

This is the first app of its kind in Cheshire and has all the information festival goers need for this year’s exciting summer event.

In addition to the FAB Festival Guide, the FAB Festival app makes it easier then ever to find FAB Festival venues and stay informed with live updates throughout the festival for what is going on, when, and where.

Whether it is schedule updates for your favourite artist or the location of your favourite vendor, the FAB Festival app has it all.

FAB Festival-goers will be able to access all the information surrounding the festival, from background on the artists with samples of their music, the vendors, and the floating market, answering your questions on everything from camping to the nearest cash machine.

You can even buy tickets for Lightning Seeds concert on Friday night via the app.

Content includes listing the line-up for the main stage Market Field and the various fringe venues, as well as all the attractions taking place throughout Middlewich during the festival.

Interactive maps and directions straight on your mobile device will actually guide festival goers to their destination.

With the social media tabs, festival visitors can share their own experiences and memories with the buzz feed using hashtags #BETHERE #BEFAB. Notifications and alerts about artists and schedules will keep visitors engaged as per their preferences.

Middlewich FAB Festival takes place from June 16-18.

Download the free FAB Festival app now on the Apple Store or the Google Play Store to buy your advance tickets for Friday night’s performance and one, two or three nights of camping for £21.50 per individual and £60 for a family (including two adults and up to three children 16 years and under) or visit the FAB Festival app at fabfestival.co.uk.