Broughton Shopping Park has launched a virtual reality Easter egg hunt for families.

The free Gnomee’s Egg Hunt game takes shoppers on a quest around the centre to find golden eggs stolen by a group of gnomes, which must all be collected in order to complete the hunt.

To play, shoppers simply have to download the free app to a smartphone or tablet, and follow a trail around the retail park.

Shoppers successfully completing the egg hunt will be invited to enter into a competition for the chance to win one of a selection of prizes including children’s games, an Apple iPad Mini 2 and a Yglider Deluxe Scooter.

Gnomee’s Egg Hunt is the second augmented reality game to launch at the centre, following the success of the first game Freezy’s Christmas Adventure app by co-owner British Land, over the Christmas period.

Centre manager Alan Barker said: “We had a great reaction from shoppers who enjoyed the augmented reality game at Christmas and we’re really excited to be bringing it back for spring.

“Gnomee’s Egg Hunt is designed to be a fun, free, safe activity for the family to try.”

The game is free for all shoppers to download from Apple and Android app stores. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Broughton Shopping Park is also putting on free glitter face-painting events over the Easter period. The face-painting artist will be at the centre on April 14, 15, 21 and 22, which includes Good Friday and Easter Saturday.