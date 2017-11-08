Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Lions are sad to report its Fireworks Fun Night held on the racecourse at the weekend may have been the last one.

The 54-year-old annual event went well but remains in jeopardy because of rising costs even though Chester Race Company generously allows its facility to be used free of charge.

Vice president Peter Upton said in a statement: “Most of the public do not realise this event is run by Chester Lions and not the council or the racecourse. The costs to run this event have increased dramatically over the past few years as health and safety are, quite rightly, far more stringent than they used to be.

“During this time financial assistance has gradually diminished and is currently almost non-existent. Chester Lions’ manpower/membership has decreased and attracting new members is not easy as any organisation of its type will tell you. Add this to the age profile of its current membership and it is very clear that for this event to continue in 2018 drastic action needs to be taken.

“Maybe the time has come for Chester Lions to hand this event to Cheshire West and Chester Council , its councillors, public services and local businesses in the area. Chester Lions said it would be a great shame to lose this event but without financial support and manpower this may well have been the last one.”

Gallery of your pictures from Bonfire Night 2017:

Saturday’s event was a great success in many respect with an estimated 8-10,000 on the Roodee, although many are exempt from the admission fee, and 2,000 on the walls, who are asked for a donation. But numbers were lower than the previous year despite a good turn-out on a ‘cold, fresh night’ when the rain held off.

There were two ‘fabulous fireworks’ displays – an early doors event for toddlers and followed by the main event. Other entertainment included a funfair, stilt walkers, face painters and live music by Junction 12 and solo vocalist Sarah Lowe, who returned by popular demand.

The fireworks were started by Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels and Chester Lions’ president Grace Brown.

It is hoped there will be some money left over after costs to go into the pot to support local charities.

The fireworks have a history going back to 1963 not long after Chester Lions was formed in 1960. At that time the event was hosted at Chester Zoo .

The original concept was a public service for the community but as numbers grew it evolved into an annual fund-raising initiative as well. Cheshire Police and fire services gave financial backing together with the council as it was recognised the organised display was far safer than people letting fireworks off in their back garden. Later came sponsorship deals with companies like MBNA.

But austerity means times are tough so that the only external funding this year is a £250 donation from the members’ budget of CWaC leader Samantha Dixon who is having to save tens of millions of pounds at the cash-strapped authority.

To find out how to support Chester Lions phone 0845 833 2808 or 01244 300759 and speak to Lion John, or visit website . Alternatively, email: info@chesterlions.co.uk