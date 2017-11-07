Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people, young and old, enjoyed a spectacular fireworks display at Whitby Park on Friday night (November 3).

The Ellesmere Port community came together for the annual event organised by the Ellesmere Port & District Lions Club.

As well as the display, there was entertainment and music plus a funfair with rides for all ages.

Fundraising chairman Stephen Talbot said: “On behalf of Ellesmere Port & District Lions Club I would like to thank the fantastic support shown by our local community and beyond who came along to enjoy our annual firework spectacular for their generosity.

“Every last penny of donations from the night will go to help local charities, groups and those individuals who may be less fortunate and need our support or help."

(Image: Sid Hawes)

Stephen added: “I would like also to thank the generosity of those businesses who sponsored and made the event possible; Cheshire West & Chester local councillors, Cheshire Oaks Hyundai, Holiday Inn Ellesmere Port, Urenco, Essar and Innospec. We would also like to thank the Ellesmere Port Air Cadets, Sea Cadets, Rotary Club, Round Table, Men in Sheds and the 41 Club who assisted us on the night with marshalling the event.

“On behalf of all Ellesmere Port Lions thank you, we are proud to serve our community wherever and whenever we can.”