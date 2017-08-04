Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hailed as the 'greatest free light show on earth' Blackpool Illuminations are a popular attraction for millions of visitors each year.

Stretching for six miles along Blackpool's promenade, they have been lighting up the resort for more than 100 years.

And this year promises to be bigger and brighter than ever with new installations - and the first-ever parade of Blackpool's famous illuminated trams.

Here's everything you need to know about the Illuminations, thanks to our colleagues at the Manchester Evening News .

When are the Illuminations on?

The Illuminations will light up the Blackpool sky from September 1 until November 5.

The big switch on takes place on Friday, September 1 at the Tower Festival Headland, and will see headline performances from Example and DJ Wire, Conor Maynard, Diversity and Louisa Johnson. The name of the star set to flick the famous switch will be announced nearer to the time.

Staged in association with MTV, the Switch-On event attracts thousands to Blackpool prom. Although all wristbands have now been allocated for the free concert, there's plenty more fun to be had along the promende on the night.

What's new for 2017?

This year’s Blackpool Illuminations display will shine brighter than ever – thanks to the support of the business community.

There will be several new sponsored features. The biggest new investment comes courtesy of Genting Casino and features giant twinkling illuminated castles.

New Bonny Street Market will also become part of the Illuminations for the first time on the Golden Mile, with a series of family-friendly images and colourful lights. And the 3D Carleton Fountains (sponsored by the Best Western Carleton Hotel) will also provide a new light show.

Returning favourites include Beach House Boulevard, Mandarin Lanterns, Bling, Star Trek, Dynamo, Ballroom Glitz, KRS Mirrorball arches, Art for Walls, McDonalds, Logo Lights and Head Lights.

Visitors will be greeted by an enhanced welcome experience at the north and south arrival points.

LightPool

The famous LightPool programme - which sees spectacular 3D multi-media shows beamed onto the side of the Tower - is back for the third year.

From the week beginning September 4 until November, visitors will be encouraged to get out of their cars, stroll along the promenade and watch the shows from the Comedy Carpet, directly in front of the Tower.

The LightPool Village is also returning to the Comedy Carpet, featuring live music, refreshments and gift stalls.

The Festival at LightPool

During October half-term, Festival@LightPool will be back bringing three nights of live, light-based performances to the Tower Festival Headland - all completely free.

From October 25-27, running from 5pm to 7pm each evening, visitors will be able to watch performances of Spark! by Worldbeaters Music - which combines drumming, dance and lighting design - as well as amazing sound and light performances by musician Afishal.

Illuminated tram parade

For one night only Blackpool's iconic collection of illuminated trams will parade along the promenade for the first time in the tramway's history.

The illuminated tram parade, featuring the battleship HMS Blackpool, the lottery funded Western Train and the Fisherman’s Friend Trawler, will set off from the Pleasure Beach tram loop at around 5pm on Thursday, August 26, and will then travel along the tramway to Bispham before returning to terminate at Blackpool Pleasure Beach around 75 minutes later.

For those who want to be a part of the parade, there will be a limited number of tickets available for visitors to travel on the trams during the parade.

Tickets are just £8.00 adult, £4.00 child or £20.00 for a family of four. Tickets can be purchased in advance by phone on 01253 209521 or by sending an e-mail to heritage.trams@blackpooltransport.com.

Ride the Lights

There are many different ways to see the Illuminations, by car, coach, horse-drawn carriage, illuminated tram or you can walk and grab a bag a chips or some candyfloss on the way.

But perhaps one of the best ways to see them in all their splendour is by bike.

The annual Ride the Lights event takes place on Tuesday, August 29 from 7pm to 10pm and allows you to cycle the length of the promenade and see the lights before anyone else.

The route runs from Starr Gate in South Shore to Red Bank Road in Bispham.

It's free and open to all ages, although children must be accompanied by an adult.

World Firework Championships

The skyline of Blackpool will also be lit up with thousands of fireworks as the World Championships return to the resort.

The free displays take place on Friday evenings throughout September, and will see pyrotechnic teams from across the globe battle it out to be crowned world champions.

It's not been announced which countries will be competing this year, but the displays will take place on Friday, September 8, September 15, and September 22. The celebration display and winner will be announced on September 29.

The incredible displays - which are completely free and launch from North Pier from 8.30pm - will be set to music and are definitely not to be missed.

For more information on what's on during the Illuminations see www.visitblackpool.com .