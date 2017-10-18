Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The largest pumpkin in the UK is now back in residency at the Port Arcades Shopping Centre in Ellesmere Port.

Measuring over six metres in diameter the gigantic pumpkin takes pride of place in the Rotunda, suspended high above shoppers in the centre. With its friendly face, this larger than life pumpkin will once again delight shoppers old and young alike and will remain in place until after Halloween.

The massive pumpkin proved to be a hit with shoppers when it was first installed at the centre three years ago. Such was its popularity with shoppers that it continues to be a regular feature each Halloween and forms an important part of the Port Arcades Shopping Centre’s much enjoyed annual Halloween celebrations.

Now that October is here the countdown has started to Saturday, October 28 and the Port Arcades Shopping Centre’s ‘Safe trick or treating day’ when children in fancy dress can trick or treat the shops. The Centre has lined up spooky entertainers and a special Cursed Castle attraction. As a special treat, the shopping centre is also hosting a free pumpkin carving workshop for children to design their own pumpkin ready for Halloween. There will also be free face painting and balloon modeling sessions and fancy dress competitions at intervals throughout the day.

Staff from stores in the Port Arcades Shopping Centre will also be dressing up and decorating their shops, and several stores will be offering discounts to customers whose children are in fancy dress.

Michelle Pickstock, from the Port Arcades Shopping Centre, said: “Our safe trick or treating event is such an established date in the events calendar here and is something that we all look forward to. It’s a free family event which allows children to enjoy the delights of trick or treating in a safe and warm environment.”