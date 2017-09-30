Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A celebration of autumn comes to Beeston Castle and Woodland Park near Tarporley on October 6 and 7, as the castle celebrates its annual Autumn Fair.

Falconry displays, music and other outdoor entertainments will be on offer over the weekend, as well as a chance to explore the castle’s 4,000 year history and 40 acres of woodland park.

Plus, new for 2017’s fair, chainsaw artist Steve Tarr will be creating live action wood carvings in the castle grounds.

The two day Autumn Fair offers families the chance to immerse themselves in all things autumnal, whether it’s enjoying a traditional autumnal mummer’s play, going foraging with Cheshire-based forager James Wood, having-a-go at den building, or taking wildlife tours with the Cheshire Wildlife Trust.

Plus, four legged friends needn’t miss out on the fun, with the castle’s annual dog show offering prizes for waggiest tail, cleverest canine, golden oldie, scruffiest dog and cutest puppy, judged by Beeston Animal Health.

Talented musician Wynndebagge will also be entertaining visitors with seasonal music and anecdotes and enjoy our fun and fruity play, and spectacular shows will be on offer from Raphael Historic Falconry, offering the chance to learn about traditions of autumnal falconry.

Assistant event manager Charlie Evans said: “As the leaves in Beeston Castle’s forty acre woodland park begin to turn to golden brown, we’re celebrating with our two day autumn fair. There couldn’t be a better time to visit the castle, with music, foraging, falconry, chainsaw art and more. Four legged friends are especially welcome for our dog shows on Saturday and Sunday.”

With views across eight counties and a wealth of woodland trails to explore ‘the castle of the rock’ is at its beautiful best in autumn.

As well as attending the Autumn Fair, visitors will learn about the castle’s prehistoric settlers, wander the trails where kangaroos entertained Victorian visitors and gaze into a well which reputedly holds Richard II’s treasure.

The Autumn Fair is part of a successful 2017 season of events at Beeston Castle, which continues during the autumn half term (Saturday, October 21 - Sunday, November 5 2017) with Autumn Adventures, which sees visitors set out on an autumnal trail to find scarecrows hidden throughout Beeston’s 40 acre woodland park, before getting creative by making their own.

Beeston Castle Autumn Fair will be held at Beeston Castle on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.

The fair runs from 11am – 4pm, with different activities throughout the day.

The dog show will be held at 2pm both days, with entries accepted until fifteen minutes before the competition.