Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coffeetots Play Cafe, Chester’s award-winning baby and toddler play cafe, is celebrating its first year year in business.

To mark the occasion they will be holding a family fun day in their canalside venue on Sunday, October 29 and they’d love you to go and celebrate with them.

There will be free face painting, free craft activities where the little ones can make bracelets and first birthday cards (the best ones will go in the window!), free play all day and a free storytime session too.

There will also be a raffle to win afternoon tea for two adults and a little one - tickets are £1 each, with all proceeds to the Babygrow Appeal. These are now on sale in the cafe, and will be until Sunday, November 5 - please ask a member of staff if you’d like to buy a raffle ticket.

There is no need to book tickets for this event - just go along on Sunday.

Natalie Stevens, who owns Coffeetots with her husband Lee, said: “We can’t believe we’ve been open a whole year already. Where has the time gone?

“We’ve had an incredible first 12 months and have met some lovely people who have become loyal regulars at the play cafe. We’ve also made firm friends with other local independent businesses who started around the same time we did - Dollimore Photography and Weasel And The Bug Toyshop. We are so grateful for their continuous support.

“We knew there was a gap in the market in Chester, but we weren’t sure just how popular it would be. It turns out it’s been just what mums and dads in Chester have been waiting for, as we’ve been busy virtually every single day since we opened.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has visited the cafe, and to our behind-the-scenes cheerleaders, our family and friends.”

Coffeetots Play Cafe can be found on the canalside by City Road in Chester.