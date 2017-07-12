Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The kids may not have broken up from school yet but many parents are already thinking about next year's uniform.

With that in mind you may be interested to hear that supermarket chain Aldi is launching its back to school range this week.

Now could be the best time to make a start on your little one's new uniform, as some clothing items are priced at less than £2.

The supermarket which has branches in Chester and Ellesmere Port announced its plans to launch a school range back in May with a £5 package offer - meaning parents can pick up two polo shirts, a round neck jumper and either a skirt or trousers for £5.

The collection features clothing for both boys and girls.

Aldi's special buys are always popular with shoppers, with most being available on a first come first served basis.

The full collection will be arriving in stores tomorrow (Thursday, July 13).

However, shoppers can actually pre-order items on Aldi's website now, with the earliest despatch date being tomorrow.

Stand out pieces from the collection, which goes up to 10-11 years, includes the girls pleated skirt for £1.95 and Two-pack boys short-sleeved shirts , £2.49.

Cardigans, t-shirts, pleated dressed, school socks and PE skorts are also included.

Black school shoes for both boys and girls are priced at £6.99.

While accessories include Avenue Cross Hatch Backpack , £6.99 and Hoopla Fluffy Dog Pencil Case , £4.99.

Aldi will also be releasing a range of educational and revision books to help pupils get ahead in class.

You can find your nearest Aldi store here, and view the full range here.