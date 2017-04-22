Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The build-up to the 2017 SummerJam festivals in Chester and Ellesmere Port begins with a special event next month.

An exclusive, free warm-up event will take place on Sunday, May 28 at the White Swan in Great Sutton.

Organisers are hosting a family fun day in the grounds of the White Swan which will provide entertainment and activities for all the family to enjoy.

There will be inflatable bungees, a bouncy castle and a large slide for the children, as well as party characters who will provide opportunities for children to get their photograph taken with their favourite TV and film characters.

Popular outfit Glitterbugz will be providing festival décor, face painting, hennas and glitter tattoos.

(Photo: UGC)

Alongside this, there will be cake, delicacies, hot and cold food available and a range of local stall holders including crafts, hand made goods, candles and much more.

Performing on the outdoor stage are acoustic artists Andrew Knight, Chelcee Beaven, James Smith, Mike Bladen and Danny Boyle.

They will be joined by bands Misguided Chaos, The Week Before, The Radi8tors and the event will be headlined by Same Old Story.

Entry is free, all ages are welcome, and entertainment takes place from 1-8pm.

The SummerJam festivals take place in Chester on June 10 and Ellesmere Port on July 29.