The nights are lighter and brighter, so what better way to spend a spring evening than enjoying a walk with your pooch?

Here are some of the best locations around Chester and Ellesmere Port to do just that:

Delamere Forest

Delamere Forest park contains many trails to take the pooches on, both on and off the road. There are also a few lakes, as well as a picnic area, shop and cafe for when you need to stop for an ice cream and a drink for your dog.

Duke's Drive

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

Duke's Drive near the Overleigh roundabout in Handbridge was previously used to provide access to Eaton Hall, the home of the Duke of Westminster. Nowadays the drive is open to the public and is very popular with dog walkers.

Tarvin Community Woodland

(Photo: tarvin online)

Tarvin Community Woodland's Walk offers a short stroll through open woodland and meadows. There is a small car park on site and dog bins are provided along the route.

Countess of Chester Country Park

(Photo: Andy Scargill)

A great, urban park to walk your dog, with open space for the pup to roam around. The Shropshire Union Canal is also in easy reach.

The Meadows

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

This patchwork of grassland and wetlands by the sides of Chester’s River Dee in Queen's Park is a popular spot for wildlife lovers and dog walkers. Also ideal for wheelchair users and pushchairs.

Stanney Woods

Stanney Woods, near Cheshire Oaks, is popular with the local residents as houses surround the woodland area. The paths are set up on a circuit and there are a few dog bins around, making it an ideal place to take your four-legged friend.

Millenium Greenway Cycle Path

A perfect spot to walk the dog that passes all through Chester and where the dogs can roam for miles.

Wepre Park

Wepre Park in Connah's Quay comprises 160 acres of football pitches, a children’s play section and plenty of trails and paths where your dog can run free. There is even a little river running through part of it. You can also access Ewloe castle from Wepre Park too.

