Deliveroo has revealed their most popular takeaway dishes with Chester customers.
According to the online food delivery service, Cestrians are most partial to a Thai green curry from Siam Thai & Teppan-yaki restaurant on City Road, while vegetarians favour a yasi yaki box from Wok & Go.
Burger Shed's bacon cheeseburger is also a big hit, as is a Wok & Go pad Thai Box and a chicken tikka masala from Koconut Grove.
Beef with Yorkshire pudding from The York Roast Co is also a popular choice.
Meanwhile, other regular orders from Chester's vegetarians include Siam's vegetable tempura, the Padana from Pizza Express, masala dosa from Koconut Grove and the saksuka from Meze.