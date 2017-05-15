Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Deliveroo has revealed their most popular takeaway dishes with Chester customers.

According to the online food delivery service, Cestrians are most partial to a Thai green curry from Siam Thai & Teppan-yaki restaurant on City Road, while vegetarians favour a yasi yaki box from Wok & Go.

Burger Shed's bacon cheeseburger is also a big hit, as is a Wok & Go pad Thai Box and a chicken tikka masala from Koconut Grove.

Beef with Yorkshire pudding from The York Roast Co is also a popular choice.

Meanwhile, other regular orders from Chester's vegetarians include Siam's vegetable tempura, the Padana from Pizza Express, masala dosa from Koconut Grove and the saksuka from Meze.