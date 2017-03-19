Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are you single and ready to mingle? If so, appearing on 'the world's most daring dating show' might be just what you're looking for.

But there's a catch – you must be happy to literally bare all for love on national television.

The producers of Channel 4's Naked Attraction are seeking stark naked singletons for their next series.

A spokesman for the controversial programme said: "We are celebrating every aspect of the human form – no bum is too big, no feet are too small, we will take them all!

"The casting team is currently looking for the North West’s most courageous singles.

"As long as you are over 18, there is no limit on who can apply – any size, any gender, any age – just as long as you are willing to dare to bare!"

Castings will be held in the weeks ahead before filming gets under way in Manchester next month.

To apply, click here or email nakedattraction@studiolambert.com.