The Chronicle has teamed up with SP Energy Networks to offer readers the chance to win a winter hamper.

The hamper includes the following items: blanket, torch, power bank, hand warmer, winter driving kit, board game, selection of premium tinned foods.

SP Energy Networks, which owns and operates the electricity cables and power lines for Cheshire, wants to ensure its customers are prepared in the unlikely event of a power outage.

SP Energy Networks is on-call 24/7 to respond to any incidents. However, below are some top tips provided by Stephen Stewart, director, SP Energy Networks, on how to be best prepared for a power cut:

Keep the SP Energy Networks and the new national 105 helpline numbers close to hand - this way we can help you as soon as possible.

Keep your mobile charged – alternatively, if your mobile is out of battery or signal, it’s worth having an analogue phone as this doesn’t run off the main electricity supply.

Keep a battery powered torch - leave this somewhere you can access easily so that you can check on the fuse box and make your way around the house safely.

Avoid leaving your fridge or freezer open - they should remain cold for a considerable amount of time when power is off.

Unplug powered equipment – make sure appliances such as heaters, electric fires and cookers are turned off as you may forget about them when power is restored.

Priority service register - if electricity is crucial to your health (for instance, if you use medical equipment at home) ask to be included on our priority service register.

For more information on what to do in the event of a power emergency, visit spenergynetworks.co.uk.

To enter, answer the following question and click enter now:

Q: What is the new national helpline number for SP Energy Networks?