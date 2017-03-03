Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following the inaugural event last summer, packed with incredible performances from across the musical, arts, culture and science spectrum, Bluedot with Ovo Energy is set to return bigger and better than ever before.

And The Chronicle has teamed up with the festival organisers to offer readers the chance to win two weekend passes to the Cheshire extravaganza.

Taking place from July 7-9 at Jodrell Bank, the Cheshire observatory at the cutting edge of humanity’s quest for knowledge, the three-day festival of discovery promises to fuse a complex mix of artists, speakers, scientists and performers into an event unlike any on earth.

Acts already announced for 2017 include Alt-J, Orbital, Pixies, Soulwax, Ezra Furman and The Boyfriends, and Mancunian synth-pop prodigy, Shura.

The full arts, culture and science line-up will be announced in the coming months along with a full family-friendly programme of hands-on science experiments and interactive shows.

The Chronicle has teamed up with Bluedot to offer readers the chance to win two weekend passes to the Cheshire extravaganza.

To enter, answer the following question and click enter now:

Q: What are the dates of the 2017 Bluedot festival?