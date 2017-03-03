Following the inaugural event last summer, packed with incredible performances from across the musical, arts, culture and science spectrum, Bluedot with Ovo Energy is set to return bigger and better than ever before.

And The Chronicle has teamed up with the festival organisers to offer readers the chance to win two weekend passes to the Cheshire extravaganza.

Taking place from July 7-9 at Jodrell Bank, the Cheshire observatory at the cutting edge of humanity’s quest for knowledge, the three-day festival of discovery promises to fuse a complex mix of artists, speakers, scientists and performers into an event unlike any on earth.

Acts already announced for 2017 include Alt-J, Orbital, Pixies, Soulwax, Ezra Furman and The Boyfriends, and Mancunian synth-pop prodigy, Shura.

The full arts, culture and science line-up will be announced in the coming months along with a full family-friendly programme of hands-on science experiments and interactive shows.

To enter, answer the following question and click enter now:

Q: What are the dates of the 2017 Bluedot festival?

DISCLAIMER: This competition is open to all readers of The Chronicle and the Pioneer, except employees of Trinity Mirror Cheshire and Bluedot and their families. The winning entry will be the first correct entry drawn after the closing date. The winners will be informed by post or telephone. No cash alternative is available and no correspondence can be entered into. Winners must be willing to take part in any publicity if appropriate. The judges' decision is final.

