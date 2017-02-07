Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Win a ‘Cheshire Experience’ to celebrate 30 years of the county’s tastiest tourist attraction, The Ice Cream Farm.

The Ice Cream Farm, based in Tattenhall, is turning 30 this year and to celebrate The Chronicle has teamed up with them to offer readers the chance to win an exclusive £100 VIP Play Pass plus an overnight stay with breakfast and a KONG Aerial Rope Course experience for four at Carden Park- Cheshire’s country estate.

The 30th birthday celebrations have come at a monumental time in The Ice Cream Farm’s history, just over 18 months on from its £5 million redevelopment.

Since then, the farm has continued to grow and is now home to the Guinness World Records’ largest ice cream shop, as well as Europe’s largest indoor sand and water play, Honeycomb Canyon.

Other activities at The Ice Cream Farm include: Fun Factory, award-winning soft play; Strawberry Falls, a spectacular adventure golf experience; Scoop, the JCB challenge that uses real JCB diggers; and Silvercone quad bike track.

Visit www.theicecreamfarm.co.uk or www.facebook.com/icecreamfarm to find out more.

The Chronicle has teamed up with The Ice Cream Farm to offer readers the chance to win £100 VIP Play Pass plus an overnight stay with breakfast and a KONG Aerial Rope Course experience for four at Carden Park.

To enter, answer the following question and fill out the form:

Q: What is the name of the Ice Cream Farm’s indoor sand and water play area?

Enter now log out For your chance to win, please fill out the following form: Answer * Full Name * Address * Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan The Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile People's Republic of China Republic of China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Polynesia Gabon The Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Nagorno-Karabakh Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Northern Mariana Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Islands Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia Somaliland South Africa South Ossetia South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Transnistria Pridnestrovie Trinidad and Tobago Tristan da Cunha Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands Isle of Man US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe other Birth Date (DD-MM-YYYY) * E-mail Address * Mobile Number * Gender * Please select Male Female Preferences * I agree with the following terms and conditions: please see below T&Cs: Trinity Mirror Cheshire will use your information for administration and analysis. We may share your information with other Trinity Mirror group companies of carefully selected third parties. We, or they, may send you details of other goods and services which may be of interest to you. The information may be provided by letter, telephone or other reasonable means of communication. If you do not want your details to be shared with carefully selected third parties, please tick this box.: DISCLAIMER: This competition is open to all readers of The Chronicle and the Pioneer, except employees of Trinity Mirror Cheshire and The Ice Cream Farm and their families. The winning entry will be the first correct entry drawn after the closing date. The winners will be informed by post or telephone. No cash alternative is available and no correspondence can be entered into. Winners must be willing to take part in any publicity if appropriate. The judges’ decision is final. * I wish to receive details of goods and services from Trinity Mirror plc and other carefully selected third parties Enter Competition Enter Competition log out Thank you for entering! If you are one of our lucky winners you will be notified via e-mail. Keep your eyes out for future competitions and don't forget to share us with your friends.

Carden Park overnight stay in twin room to be redeemed by Friday, March 17, subject to availability. Competition winner to pre-book overnight stay by calling Carden Park on 01829 697 097 and quoting ‘The Ice Cream Farm’.