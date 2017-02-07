Win a ‘Cheshire Experience’ to celebrate 30 years of the county’s tastiest tourist attraction, The Ice Cream Farm.
The Ice Cream Farm, based in Tattenhall, is turning 30 this year and to celebrate The Chronicle has teamed up with them to offer readers the chance to win an exclusive £100 VIP Play Pass plus an overnight stay with breakfast and a KONG Aerial Rope Course experience for four at Carden Park- Cheshire’s country estate.
The 30th birthday celebrations have come at a monumental time in The Ice Cream Farm’s history, just over 18 months on from its £5 million redevelopment.
Since then, the farm has continued to grow and is now home to the Guinness World Records’ largest ice cream shop, as well as Europe’s largest indoor sand and water play, Honeycomb Canyon.
Other activities at The Ice Cream Farm include: Fun Factory, award-winning soft play; Strawberry Falls, a spectacular adventure golf experience; Scoop, the JCB challenge that uses real JCB diggers; and Silvercone quad bike track.
To enter, answer the following question and fill out the form:
Q: What is the name of the Ice Cream Farm’s indoor sand and water play area?
Carden Park overnight stay in twin room to be redeemed by Friday, March 17, subject to availability. Competition winner to pre-book overnight stay by calling Carden Park on 01829 697 097 and quoting ‘The Ice Cream Farm’.