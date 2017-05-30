Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get ready to experience a fashion and beauty event like no other.

British Style Collective, presented by The Clothes Show, in association with Alcatel, will descend upon Liverpool for the first time this July to host a three-day, citywide fashion and beauty festival like no other and you won’t want to miss it!

Taking place from July 7-9, the hotly anticipated event will take over some of Liverpool’s most iconic landmarks for a celebration of all things fashion, beauty, fitness, health, celebrities, industry experts and education in the creative arts, along with a jam-packed programme of vibrant nightlife, entertainment and music across the city into the early hours.

Whether in search of summer wardrobe must-haves or the latest hair and beauty products, visitors can expect a truly immersive shopping experience.

River Island, Oasis, Elemis, Andrew Collinge, Monsoon and Accessorize will join a line-up of more than 300 high-street, online and boutique brands in Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

A whole host of new and luxurious feature areas will add to the shopping buzz, including the Expert Studio and Digital Catwalk and Bubbles Bar courtesy of the show’s official drinks partner, Halewood Wines and Spirits.

At the heart of the action, the city’s hit music station Capital Liverpool will host the iconic Alcatel Fashion Arena for two show-stopping performances each day in its new home, Echo Arena Liverpool.

Capital Liverpool presenters will be on hand to get the crowds roaring with an exclusive set before welcoming models and dancers to the stage for an hour-long fashion-meets-music spectacle, Rock the Runway, styled by the TIGI International Creative Team.

The impressive arena will also showcase the hottest looks on the high-street this summer in a dedicated trends report brought to you by Liverpool ONE, where you can then shop the looks straight from the catwalk.

Inspired by the magical designs of a bygone era? Celebrate the very best in vintage fashion as HemingwayDesign presents Fine Tuned in the historic setting of Albert Dock Liverpool, featuring fiercely independent designer makers, street food vendors, vintage traders and performers.

If you’re a lover of all things designer, head to the beautiful St George’s Hall, where you can shop must-have designer collections, listen to inspiring trend reports, witness designer catwalk shows from Sorapol and Liverpool’s very own Philip Armstrong, and enjoy intimate ‘audiences with’ some of the most recognised names of the fashion and beauty industry.

Experts on hand include Hilary Alexander OBE, Antonia O’Brien and Glamour magazine’s editor Jo Elvin.

Pave your own career path in the industry with a visit to the show’s Creative Hub, a one-day pop-up event taking over the Baltic Triangle on Friday, July 7. Hear from industry insiders as they share tips and host a series of fun, interactive workshops for students, as well as unveil the next generation of ‘ones to watch’ in fashion design, photography, journalism, art and film.

