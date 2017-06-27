Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You could win a family tickets to this year’s Bolesworth summer music spectacular by entering our latest competition.

Classic Ibiza and The Great British Prom are coming to Bolesworth Castle in Cheshire this summer to wow thousands of concertgoers with anthemic tunes, performed by globally renowned artists.

On Friday, September 1, the Bolesworth air will be filled with dance anthems at Classic Ibiza. The evening brings together Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) and DJ Goldierocks. The concert starts with a chill-out set and, as the sun goes down, the vocalists and USO’s dynamic musicians will ramp things up as the evening breaks into festive-club mode with accompanying lasers.

Stephen Hussey, conductor of USO, said: “The Classic Ibiza formula works so well because it is something new and different that appeals to so many people: Ibiza dance tunes meets classical orchestra; stunning stately home meets music festival. There is something for all ages to enjoy - everyone is guaranteed a great time.”

Saturday, September 2 will bring a completely different atmosphere to Bolesworth. Led by the world-famous conductor Anthony Inglis, The Great British Prom sees the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), Classical Brit award-winning Only Men Aloud, soprano Annette Wardell and The Manchester Scots Guards Association playing iconic music from around the British Isles.

The Bolesworth crowd will also be able to witness an exclusive performance by Russell Watson, the UK’s best selling classical artist.

Justin Pearson, general manager and artistic director of the NSO, said: “Conducted by the amazing Anthony Inglis, we shall faithfully recreate the buzz of the Last Night of the Proms. Thrilling to the 1812 Overture, being charmed by the dazzling Annette Wardell, an entire band of pipers, fireworks, Only Men Aloud and a full symphony orchestra. If that’s not enough, we have the amazing Russell Watson joining us for an exclusive guest appearance.”

The Bolesworth Proms are proud to have adopted Claire House Children’s Hospice as their partner charity.

Visit: www.classicibiza.co.uk or www.greatbritishprom.co.uk or call 01630 674342.

Tickets £35 in advance (£38 on the night). Car parking is free. Bring a picnic or take advantage of the onsite street-food vendors.

The Chronicle has teamed up with the Bolesworth Proms to offer readers the chance to win family tickets to Classic Ibiza and The Great British Prom.

Q: Who will conduct the National Symphony Orchestra at the Great British Prom at Bolewworth?