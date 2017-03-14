Is your mum amazing? Is she always there to put a smile on your face? Would you like to thank her for all she’s done over the years?

This Mother’s Day The Chronicle is giving you the opportunity to show her how much you care.

We’ve teamed up with Coliseum Shopping Park to give you a chance to say ‘thank you’ to by winning £200 worth of vouchers to use at an array of well-known retailers.

Perhaps your mum would love some new furniture from Gift Company, or wants to spruce up her makeup collection at Boots?

Whatever her taste or style, there will be something at Coliseum Shopping Park to tickle her fancy.

The winner can pick £200 worth of vouchers to be spent in one store, or split across as many stores as she wants, which adds up to one fabulous day of retail therapy for a hard-working mum.

Make sure you follow the Coliseum Shopping Park on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to find out all the latest news.

Coliseum Shopping Park forms part of a regional destination in Ellesmere Port. Retailers on the park include Debenhams, Next, Boots, Argos, JD Sports and Game.

To enter, answer the following question and click enter now.

Q: What is the date for Mother’s Day this year?

DISCLAIMER: This competition is open to all readers of The Chronicle and the Pioneer, except employees of Trinity Mirror Cheshire and Coliseum Shopping Park and their families. The winning entry will be the first correct entry drawn after the closing date. The winners will be informed by post or telephone. No cash alternative is available and no correspondence can be entered into. Winners must be willing to take part in any publicity if appropriate. The judges' decision is final.

