Chester MediSPA, the new £1 million state of the art clinic in the heart of Chester city centre, offers a wealth of treatments to help everyone look their best at all times.

And The Chronicle has teamed up with the clinic to offer readers the chance to win a full body and skin rejuvenation programme worth £600.

Treatments range from dermal fillers, wrinkle reducing injections, colonic hydrotherapy and world-class lasers, to the more traditional treatments such as Aromatherapy Associates spa therapies, HydraFacials and manicures and pedicures.

The world-class clinic prides itself on having the very latest cutting edge treatments, products and high tech equipment available on the market today, offering skin rejuvenation, fat reduction, tattoo removal, and a virtually painless, quick, effective hair removal system.

It is jointly owned by one of the UK’s leading advanced aesthetic practitioners Jane Wilson and experienced clinical director Caroline Sadler.

One lucky winner will experience a full body and skin rejuvenation programme worth £600. The programme includes:

  • Full in-depth health consultation
  • Visia skin analysis and skincare consultation.
  • A 30 day weight and detox plan including five supporting supplements to maximise and support healthy weightloss, whilst maintaining full nutritional value and boosting energy as well as ongoing detox support and advice
  • Weight monitoring
  • Three colonic hydrotherapy treatments to support the detox programme
  • A hydrafacial.

You can enter this week's competition by answering the following question:

Q. Name one of the two owners of Medispa

log out

For your chance to win, please fill out the following form:

Answer*
Full Name*
Address*
Birth Date (DD-MM-YYYY)*
E-mail Address*
Mobile Number*
Gender*
Preferences*

T&Cs: Trinity Mirror Cheshire will use your information for administration and analysis. We may share your information with other Trinity Mirror group companies of carefully selected third parties. We, or they, may send you details of other goods and services which may be of interest to you. The information may be provided by letter, telephone or other reasonable means of communication. If you do not want your details to be shared with carefully selected third parties, please tick this box.: DISCLAIMER: This competition is open to all readers of The Chronicle and the Pioneer, except employees of Trinity Mirror Cheshire and Medispa and their families. The winning entry will be the first correct entry drawn after the closing date. The next five correct entries picked will win a runner-up prize. The winners will be informed by post or telephone. No cash alternative is available and no correspondence can be entered into. Winners must be willing to take part in any publicity if appropriate. The judges’ decision is final.

*
Enter Competition
log out
Thank you for entering! If you are one of our lucky winners you will be notified via e-mail. Keep your eyes out for future competitions and don't forget to share us with your friends.