Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester MediSPA, the new £1 million state of the art clinic in the heart of Chester city centre, offers a wealth of treatments to help everyone look their best at all times.

And The Chronicle has teamed up with the clinic to offer readers the chance to win a full body and skin rejuvenation programme worth £600.

Treatments range from dermal fillers, wrinkle reducing injections, colonic hydrotherapy and world-class lasers, to the more traditional treatments such as Aromatherapy Associates spa therapies, HydraFacials and manicures and pedicures.

The world-class clinic prides itself on having the very latest cutting edge treatments, products and high tech equipment available on the market today, offering skin rejuvenation, fat reduction, tattoo removal, and a virtually painless, quick, effective hair removal system.

It is jointly owned by one of the UK’s leading advanced aesthetic practitioners Jane Wilson and experienced clinical director Caroline Sadler.

One lucky winner will experience a full body and skin rejuvenation programme worth £600. The programme includes:

Full in-depth health consultation

Visia skin analysis and skincare consultation.

A 30 day weight and detox plan including five supporting supplements to maximise and support healthy weightloss, whilst maintaining full nutritional value and boosting energy as well as ongoing detox support and advice

Weight monitoring

Three colonic hydrotherapy treatments to support the detox programme

A hydrafacial.

You can enter this week's competition by answering the following question:

Q. Name one of the two owners of Medispa