The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show is turning 10 this year and to celebrate, The Chronicle has teamed up with them to offer readers one of 10 family tickets for Saturday, June 17.

Taking place from June 14-18 in the stunning grounds of Bolesworth Castle near Tattenhall, Chester, the five-day event offers a unique and thrilling experience, which combines top-level dressage and showjumping competitions with great shopping and a host of fun family entertainment.

New for 2017, the spectacular Bolesworth International Water Festival on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 will see some of the best wakeboarders in the world battle it out in a spectacular head to head style contest on a purpose-built, world class wakeboard park.

Pair this with top international showjumpers and Olympic medalists, who will be competing in the magnificent main show arenas, and the event provides children and adults alike with a perfect introduction to an exciting array of world-class sport.

This year welcomes an exhilarating new timetable of events, including new classes, family entertainment, a diverse range of food and drink options, shopping and much more.

You can get 40% off gate prices if you pre-book your tickets online. General admission tickets are available at a pre-sale price of just £12 for Thursday and Friday and £20 for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Under-12s enjoy free admission, while a season ticket is only £40.

Visit http://www.bolesworthinternational.com to find out more.

To enter, answer the following question by clicking enter now.

What event is new to The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show for 2017?