A huge inflatable Shrek has been unveiled on top of the St George’s Hall roof in Liverpool ready to welcome visitors to DreamWorks Lights experience.

Those familiar green features of the much-loved animated ogre are suitably giant at 66.5ft long, 5.5m high and 30ft wide!

Thousands of tickets have already been sold for this Shrektacular event which features 100 lantern versions of characters from the DreamWorks movies Shrek, Kung-Fu Panda and Madagascar.

And now The Chronicle has teamed up with Marketing Liverpool to offer readers the chance to win one of two family tickets which will admit two adults and two children to the event.

DreamWorks Lights is a first for the UK and part of One Magical City, a programme of festive activity which takes place across Liverpool, from its waterfront to the retail heart and historic areas.

Last month, Shrek visited St George’s Hall and other famous Liverpool landmarks including the Three Graces.

Councillor Wendy Simon, Assistant Mayor for Culture, said: “Shrek is such an iconic character and his position on the roof of St George’s Hall is an amazing sight for not only locals but also visitors to the city.”

Chris Brown, director of Marketing Liverpool, said: “DreamWorks Lights is a fantastic coup for the city, and significantly enhances our Christmas offer.

“The One Magical City campaign is all about doing things differently to other destinations and trying new things.

“Bringing this experience to the UK for the first time, and giving it such a magnificent home, is exactly the kind of thing we wanted to do and I’m sure we’ll welcome visitors from right across the country.”

DreamWorks Lights will be open daily at 10am until 7pm until January 15. Tickets can be booked online at www.dreamworkslights.com .

