The Chronicle has teamed up with the north’s premier visitor attraction, Chill Factore , to give one lucky family the chance to enjoy a family day of adventure this summer.

Do you want to learn a new hobby this summer? Well, there’s no better way to try snow sports for the first time than together with your family at the leading attraction at Trafford Quays Leisure Village in Manchester.

Your snow-filled day will start with a fun 50-minute ski or snowboarding taster session. Experience your choice of snow sport and learn the basics with your family.

Your journey on real snow doesn’t stop there! The winning family will also be able to enjoy an adrenaline-filled hour with a family pass to The Snow Park.

Who will brave the Downhill Donuts, Luge Slip ‘N’ Slide or win the race on the Snow Luge and Sledge ‘O’ Mania?

Chill Factore is looking for the next family of adventurers to enjoy the speed, thrills and turns of The Snow Park and this could be you!

Prize permits four one-hour passes to The Snow Park and four 50-minute ski or snowboard taster sessions (minimum of one adult per family or two if children are under 10 years of age). Taster sessions are for complete beginners and will take place on the beginner’s slope.

The prize must be taken on one day and can be redeemed up until Thursday, August 31. Subject to availability.

Clothing hire including jacket, trousers and gloves are provided.

Park entry must be booked in advance. The promotion may be subject to change, amendment and cancellation due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of Chill Factore management. There is no cash alternative or substitute available.

Children must be aged 4+ to go on The Snow Park (Downhill Donuts: 4 years +, Sledge ‘O’ mania: 4 years +, Luge Slip ‘N’ Slide: 6 years +, Snow Luge: ages 6-16).

Children must be aged 6+ for skiing and aged 8+ for snowboarding taster lessons.

Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a participating adult. All equipment is included.

Q: Where is the Chill Factore based in Manchester?