The Chronicle has teamed up with the North West’s premier visitor attraction, Chill Factore, to offer readers the chance to win one of two family passes for four to experience adventure on real snow.

Each winning family will be able to enjoy a fun-packed and adrenaline-filled hour with a family pass to The Snow Park.

Who will brave the Downhill Donuts, Luge Slip ‘N’ Slide or win in the race on the Snow Luge and Sledge ‘O’ Mania? The Snow Park brings out the adventure in everyone and Chill Factore is looking for the next family of adventurers.

Chill Factore is home to the UK’s longest indoor skiing and snowboarding slope and the coolest family day out in the North West.

If skiing and snowboarding aren’t your thing try rock climbing on the 12-metre wall or simply dine out with friends and family after enjoying a spot of shopping on the Alpine Street.

Since opening the doors in November 2007, Chill Factore has welcomed more than three million visitors.

To enter, answer the following question by clicking enter now.

Q. When did Chill Factore open in Manchester?

T&Cs: Trinity Mirror Cheshire will use your information for administration and analysis. We may share your information with other Trinity Mirror group companies of carefully selected third parties. We, or they, may send you details of other goods and services which may be of interest to you. The information may be provided by letter, telephone or other reasonable means of communication. If you do not want your details to be shared with carefully selected third parties, please tick this box.: DISCLAIMER: This competition is open to all readers of The Chronicle and the Pioneer, except employees of Trinity Mirror Cheshire and Chill Factore and their families. The winning entry will be the first correct entry drawn after the closing date. The next five correct entries picked will win a runner-up prize. The winners will be informed by post or telephone. No cash alternative is available and no correspondence can be entered into. Winners must be willing to take part in any publicity if appropriate. The judges’ decision is final.

