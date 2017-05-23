Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chronicle has teamed up with the North West’s premier visitor attraction, Chill Factore, to offer readers the chance to win one of two family passes for four to experience adventure on real snow.

Each winning family will be able to enjoy a fun-packed and adrenaline-filled hour with a family pass to The Snow Park.

Who will brave the Downhill Donuts, Luge Slip ‘N’ Slide or win in the race on the Snow Luge and Sledge ‘O’ Mania? The Snow Park brings out the adventure in everyone and Chill Factore is looking for the next family of adventurers.

Chill Factore is home to the UK’s longest indoor skiing and snowboarding slope and the coolest family day out in the North West.

If skiing and snowboarding aren’t your thing try rock climbing on the 12-metre wall or simply dine out with friends and family after enjoying a spot of shopping on the Alpine Street.

Since opening the doors in November 2007, Chill Factore has welcomed more than three million visitors.

To enter, answer the following question by clicking enter now.

Q. When did Chill Factore open in Manchester?