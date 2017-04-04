Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The UK’s largest children’s festival, Geronimo, takes place from May 27-29 at Arley Hall in Northwich and, for the first time ever, families can enjoy a full weekend of fun and camping on-site in the stunning grounds.

And to mark this development, The Chronicle has teamed up with the festival organisers to offer readers the chance to win family passes to the event.

In its third successive year, Geronimo festival is action-packed with more performances, activities and acts than ever before.

With extravaganzas including the breathtaking Rajasthan’s Elite Street Superstars and the death-defying Geronimo Festival Circus; kids can not only enjoy the show, but have a go at trying out their circus skills too, learning the trapeze and other tricks of the trade at The Circus House.

The ultimate children’s festival also features headline live stage acts including the legendary Justin Fletcher, Andy Day, Mr Bloom and pirates Cook and Line from Swashbuckle.

Guinness World Record holder Jez Avery will be performing his world class PRO BMX and mountain bike Stunts at The Show Ground Arena, along with hair raising fire stunt displays and knuckle-biting Shetland Pony Grand Nationals.

Geronimo festival goers can enjoy the fun to a soundtrack of street entertainment bursting with colour and sound; from Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, a New Orleans funeral street parade meets 90s club classics rave, to Rockin’ Rhinos ‘rocked-up’ nursery rhyme remixes.

New to Geronimo is the Digital Zone, where older children can meet their favourite YouTubers and gamers as well as try their hand at all the latest technology.

The Gamers Bus is a double decker packed with the latest gaming tech to keep gamers of all ages entertained; from latest gen consoles to high-end gaming PCs linked together in multiplayer mayhem.

Exhaust active kids with the Marine’s inflatable assault course, parkour workshops, plus the UK’s first fully mobile, interactive 30 metre-long trailer cave. Little monkeys can enjoy the four climbing towers and a digital traverse wall.

Tiny tots can enjoy the fun too with Tiny Talk signing classes and sensory activities, along with Little Learners, the award-winning messy play and mark making class. Get groovy at Dance Baby Sling, fun dance classes using gentle movements choreographed to stimulate every area of the baby’s brain.

A huge range of street food stalls, artisan burger and wood-fired pizza vans will ensure even the fussiest of eaters can all be well fed and watered, recharged and ready to carry on enjoying the delights of Geronimo Festival.

The fun doesn’t stop when the acts do - for the first time, families can now camp in the specially designed child-friendly campsite.

The campsite features both options to either bring your own tent, caravan or motorhome, or take advantage of the many glamping options.

Families can choose from a range of fully equipped, spacious and unique boutique tents, including Arabian Bedouin Tents, Cosy Cubes or bright, airy and affordable Tangerine Tents.

For further information about the Geronimo Festival and to book tickets, visit www.geronimofest.com.

