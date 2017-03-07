Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To celebrate National Bed Month, luxury bedroom furniture retailer Feather and Black is giving readers the chance to win a complete bedding set including a king size duvet, bed linen and velvet throw to help you create your perfect bedtime.

Look forward to a comfortable night’s sleep with an All Seasons Duck and Feather Down duvet and pillows.

Made exclusively for Feather and Black, the brand’s luxurious pillows and duvets are filled with the finest natural feather and down, creating a cloud-like quality that gives you optimum comfort.

Feathers offer support and warmth, while soft airy down clusters cleverly trap warm air pockets in order to insulate with increased softness.

Add a touch of spring to your bedroom and go to sleep in style with Feather and Black’s on-trend botanic-inspired Palms Jacquard bed linen which has a lovely relaxed look, perfect for the spring months.

The bed linen is 100% cotton sateen and made exclusively in Portugal with a 470 thread count, making it extremely soft as well as beautifully stylish.

Founded in 2004, Feather and Black is committed to creating quality products and inspirational designs for families that will stand the test of time. With a huge range of luxury beds and mattresses, furniture, linens, bedding and accessories, Feather and Black has everything you need to create the perfect bedtime.

Visit your local Chester Feather and Black store in Victoria Road to browse the new spring 2017 collection for yourself.

The Chronicle has teamed up with Feather and Black to offer readers the chance to win a complete bedding set including a king size duvet, bed linen and velvet throw.

To be in with a chance of winning, click enter now and answer the following question.

Q: In which country is Feather and Black’s bed linen exclusively made?