The Ginetta GT4 Supercup is one of the most exhilarating series in the British Touring Car Championship and premium handcrafted gin, Whitley Neill, is giving Chronicle readers the opportunity to see all the action in style at the third round at Oulton Park on Sunday, May 21.

Oulton Park is one of the most challenging race circuits in the country with its rapidly changing gradients, blind crests and many tight corners, an exceptional track for watching the BTCC and all its top-class support races, including the Ginetta GT4 Supercup, the Ginetta Juniors, British Formula 4 and more.

Whitley Neill Gin is backing Liverpool racing driver and former British GT4 vice-champion, Declan Jones, during the 2017 season. Declan’s intention of making his mark on the battle for the overall Ginetta GT4 Supercup Championship title is definitely within reach given he’s joint second going into the championship.

Declan’s ‘batmobile’ Ginetta G55 features eye-catching jet-black Whitley Neill Gin livery.

Premium handcrafted gin, Whitley Neill

In our competition, one winner will win the chance to meet Declan in the Whitley Neill race team garage, receiving light refreshments throughout the day, some teamwear as well as a bottle of Whitley Neill Gin.

Whitley Neill is distributed by Halewood Wines and Spirits. The premium spirits range comprises Whitley Neill Gin, an award-winning gin based on the African super fruits baobab and cape gooseberry; Whitley Neill Quince Gin, inspired by the timeless flavours of Persia, Whitley Neill Rhubarb and Ginger Gin inspired by the wilds of the English countryside and hand crafted with real quince juice and the Sicilian-inspired Whitley Neill Blood Orange Vodka.

Keep up to date with news regarding Declan Jones and his partnership with Whitley via www.whitleyneill.com.

To enter, answer the following question by clicking enter now.

Q. On what date does the Ginetta GT4 Supercup take place at Oulton Park?

log out

For your chance to win, please fill out the following form:

Answer*
Full Name*
Address*
Birth Date (DD-MM-YYYY)*
E-mail Address*
Mobile Number*
Gender*
Preferences*

T&Cs: Trinity Mirror Cheshire will use your information for administration and analysis. We may share your information with other Trinity Mirror group companies of carefully selected third parties. We, or they, may send you details of other goods and services which may be of interest to you. The information may be provided by letter, telephone or other reasonable means of communication. If you do not want your details to be shared with carefully selected third parties, please tick this box.: DISCLAIMER: This competition is open to all readers of The Chronicle and the Pioneer, except employees of Trinity Mirror Cheshire and Oulton Park and their families. The winning entry will be the first correct entry drawn after the closing date. The next five correct entries picked will win a runner-up prize. The winners will be informed by post or telephone. No cash alternative is available and no correspondence can be entered into. Winners must be willing to take part in any publicity if appropriate. The judges’ decision is final.

*
Enter Competition
log out
Thank you for entering! If you are one of our lucky winners you will be notified via e-mail. Keep your eyes out for future competitions and don't forget to share us with your friends.