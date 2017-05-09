Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Ginetta GT4 Supercup is one of the most exhilarating series in the British Touring Car Championship and premium handcrafted gin, Whitley Neill, is giving Chronicle readers the opportunity to see all the action in style at the third round at Oulton Park on Sunday, May 21.

Oulton Park is one of the most challenging race circuits in the country with its rapidly changing gradients, blind crests and many tight corners, an exceptional track for watching the BTCC and all its top-class support races, including the Ginetta GT4 Supercup, the Ginetta Juniors, British Formula 4 and more.

Whitley Neill Gin is backing Liverpool racing driver and former British GT4 vice-champion, Declan Jones, during the 2017 season. Declan’s intention of making his mark on the battle for the overall Ginetta GT4 Supercup Championship title is definitely within reach given he’s joint second going into the championship.

Declan’s ‘batmobile’ Ginetta G55 features eye-catching jet-black Whitley Neill Gin livery.

In our competition, one winner will win the chance to meet Declan in the Whitley Neill race team garage, receiving light refreshments throughout the day, some teamwear as well as a bottle of Whitley Neill Gin.

Whitley Neill is distributed by Halewood Wines and Spirits. The premium spirits range comprises Whitley Neill Gin, an award-winning gin based on the African super fruits baobab and cape gooseberry; Whitley Neill Quince Gin, inspired by the timeless flavours of Persia, Whitley Neill Rhubarb and Ginger Gin inspired by the wilds of the English countryside and hand crafted with real quince juice and the Sicilian-inspired Whitley Neill Blood Orange Vodka.

Keep up to date with news regarding Declan Jones and his partnership with Whitley via www.whitleyneill.com.

To enter, answer the following question by clicking enter now.

Q. On what date does the Ginetta GT4 Supercup take place at Oulton Park?