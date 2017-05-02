Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following its opening last month, All Bar One Chester is offering readers the chance to win one of four £50 vouchers to enjoy at the new bar.

The winners will be able to enjoy the all-day menu, which features dishes from around the globe, incorporating everything from mix-and-match small plates to hand crafted burgers, to an exciting brunch menu.

All Bar One in Newgate Street in Chester has a carefully crafted drinks menu, with expertly crafted cocktails, hand-selected wines and a great range of craft beers - perfect for any occasion from a long overdue catch up with friends, family treat or after-work drinks with colleagues.

Whether it’s a quick shopping lunch, family meal, Sunday brunch or Five O’Clocktails with friends, All Bar One Chester’s food menu can be enjoyed from 8am–10pm every day, with a resident DJ live every Friday and Saturday night.

All Bar One has its very own Loyalty App, available to download on the App store, where you can receive rewards, birthday treats and exclusive offers to App holders.

For more information about All Bar One Chester, please visit http://www.allbarone.co.uk/ .

To enter, answer the following question by clicking enter now.

Q: In which street is All Bar One based in Chester?