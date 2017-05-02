Following its opening last month, All Bar One Chester is offering readers the chance to win one of four £50 vouchers to enjoy at the new bar.

The winners will be able to enjoy the all-day menu, which features dishes from around the globe, incorporating everything from mix-and-match small plates to hand crafted burgers, to an exciting brunch menu.

All Bar One in Newgate Street in Chester has a carefully crafted drinks menu, with expertly crafted cocktails, hand-selected wines and a great range of craft beers - perfect for any occasion from a long overdue catch up with friends, family treat or after-work drinks with colleagues.

Whether it’s a quick shopping lunch, family meal, Sunday brunch or Five O’Clocktails with friends, All Bar One Chester’s food menu can be enjoyed from 8am–10pm every day, with a resident DJ live every Friday and Saturday night.

All Bar One has its very own Loyalty App, available to download on the App store, where you can receive rewards, birthday treats and exclusive offers to App holders.

For more information about All Bar One Chester, please visit http://www.allbarone.co.uk/ .

The Chronicle has teamed up with All Bar One in Chester to offer readers the chance to win one of four £50 vouchers.

Q: In which street is All Bar One based in Chester?

T&Cs: Trinity Mirror Cheshire will use your information for administration and analysis. We may share your information with other Trinity Mirror group companies of carefully selected third parties. We, or they, may send you details of other goods and services which may be of interest to you. The information may be provided by letter, telephone or other reasonable means of communication. If you do not want your details to be shared with carefully selected third parties, please tick this box.: DISCLAIMER: This competition is open to all readers of The Chronicle and the Pioneer, except employees of Trinity Mirror Cheshire and All  Bar One and their families. The winning entry will be the first correct entry drawn after the closing date. The next five correct entries picked will win a runner-up prize. The winners will be informed by post or telephone. No cash alternative is available and no correspondence can be entered into. Winners must be willing to take part in any publicity if appropriate. The judges’ decision is final.

