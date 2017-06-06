Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Co-op has opened its newest food store in Chester following a £740,000 investment creating 20 jobs.

And The Chronicle has teamed up with the Co-op to offer readers the chance to win one of five prizes of £100 vouchers.

The store, in Christleton Road, opened on June 1 and brings a funding boost to local community groups through its membership scheme.

Members receive a 5% reward on purchases of own-branded products, with a further 1% benefitting local good causes - in April, more than £9m was shared among more than 4,000 causes UK-wide.

Between June 1-14, anyone joining as a new member of the Co-op at the Christleton Road store will be entered into a free prize draw, with a chance to win one of five prizes of £500, plus a further £100 to donate to one of three causes supported by the store.

Good causes benefitting at Christleton Road’s Co-op are: Mollington, Backford and District Village Hall; Hoole Community Development Trust (Hoole Community Centre/Community Café); and, Friends of Chester and District Samaritans.

The Co-op – described as the fastest growing convenience retailer – offers an in-store bakery and focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials.

Mike Williams, store manager for the new Co-op in Chester, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the community into their new store - we have received great feedback. It’s an exciting time for the whole team to be involved in the launch of Co-op’s newest store. Our ambition is to establish the store as a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“We are also giving back to the community - our members make a difference locally simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, raising much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”

For information about the benefits of Co-op membership visit: http://www.coop.co.uk/membership/ Terms and conditions apply.

